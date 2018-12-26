Surveillance camera captures Oklahoma deputy dropping off Christmas presents for family in need

SULPHUR, Okla. – Misty Robinson was at work when she received a message from her surveillance camera that someone was on her front porch. However, it wasn’t a porch pirate.

Instead, it was a deputy with the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.

When she arrived home with her three adopted children, they spotted a trash bag on their porch.

“The kids brought it in and [Elijah] says, ‘It’s not trash,'” Robinson told KXII.

In fact, the deputy dropped off a bag of toys and clothes for Robinson’s children as part of Sulphur Kiwanis Club’s ‘Santa’s Helpers’ program.

Robinson says health issues have plagued the family this year, and the gifts couldn’t have come at a better time.

The ‘Santa’s Helpers’ program gave gifts to 66 families in need this year, and law enforcement officers made the deliveries.

“We just want to say thank you, really, really much because that meant so much to us,” said 8-year-old A’Layah.