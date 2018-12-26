Two Oklahoma men arrested after police discover explosive device, drugs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were arrested after police allegedly found them with explosive devices and one of them with a large amount of methamphetamine.

It happened on Saturday near S.W. 59th and Douglas.

“Police noticed a vehicle, people inside of a vehicle acting strangely,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

After officers kept a close eye on that vehicle for a few minutes, the started having more suspicions that something wasn’t right.

“It would roll forward and stop, roll forward and stop and nobody would get in or out of the vehicle,” Knight said. “They tried to drive away and then stopped again before officers could talk to them.”

Once officers spoke with the two men inside that vehicle, Christopher Lynch and Todd Furra, they say they made an alarming discovery.

In Furra’s pants, they found 49 grams of methamphetamine and they also found blasting caps, which are an explosive device.

Both Lynch and Furra were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for possession of explosive devices.

Furra was also booked into the jail on drug trafficking charges. Furra has spent time in prison in the past for various assault, burglary and drug charges.

Lynch has also spent time in prison for drug and eluding charges.