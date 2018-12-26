Made in Oklahoma: Coffee cup cobbler

OKLAHOMA CITY – Warm up this holiday season with cobbler in a mug, made quick and easy in the microwave.

Individual Christmas Fruit Cobblers

Serves: 4

Description: Individual servings of cobbler are made right inside coffee mugs. It’s a perfect ending to a holiday meal.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped Miller Pecan Co. pecans

1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 tablespoons Braum’s butter

3 cups frozen mixed berries (or fresh berries)

Braum’s Vanilla Ice Cream

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, combine oatmeal, sugar, pecans, flour and cinnamon. Using a pastry cutter or two forks, add the butter to the flour mixture. Gently stir in berries, reserving a few tablespoons for serving.

2. Divide flour mixture between four heavy mugs. Divide and place berries on top of the flour mixture of each mug, reserving a few for presentation. Microwave on high for 3 minutes. Fruit should begin to bubble and mixture will thicken slightly. Stir mixture. Serve with a scoop of ice cream and reserved berries on each.