Final preparations underway for The Arts Council of OKC’s New Year’s celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Arts Council of Oklahoma City is busy making their final preparations for the big New Year’s celebration, Opening Night.

“This is the day that we actually get to move the ball and bring it out to it’s super secret preload location,” Peter Dolese, the Executive Director for the Arts Council of OKC, said.

Dolese is talking about the Opening Night Ball, part of the grand finale of the night, is one of the highlights of the event. It weighs 3,000 lbs and has 2,500 lights.

“Preparations are really getting underway with all the various venues. We have nine different stages that are going to be part of Opening Night this year and four different locations in downtown Oklahoma City,” Dolese said.

The event includes many fun activities including live music, delicious food from various local food trucks, face painting for the kids, fireworks and the rising of the Opening Night Ball.

On Thursday, a production crew loaded the Opening Night Ball onto a trailer and transported it to Allied Steel Construction Company where final preparations will be made to the ball before it is ready to rise in Bicentennial Park during the midnight fireworks display.

Opening Night events begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, New Years Eve.

Opening Night tickets can be purchased at any 7-Eleven or MidFirst Bank location for $8.

