House plans no more votes this week on shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) – House lawmakers don’t plan to vote this week to end the government shutdown.

That’s according to the office of Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who announced the schedule Thursday.

Scalise’s office says lawmakers are waiting on the Senate.

But the Senate already approved a bill to keep government running.

The House panned that measure and approved a new version that included money for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

They are at a stalemate.

Scalise’s office says, “Please stay tuned to future updates for more information.”