Oklahoma History Center opens new exhibit “Will Work For…” by artist Mike Wimmer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mike Wimmer and his “Will Work For…” series that have been featured on News 4’s Great State will now be featured at the Oklahoma History Center (OHC) in January.

This exhibit of 17 portraits will be displayed in the Vose Atrium Gallery of the OHC from January 15, 2019 to June 2019.

It will be open for viewing Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wimmer describes himself as a “natural observer of people and all the differences that make us unique.”

It was this diversity that he wished to portray in the “Will Work For …” project.

His inspiration for this came to him when he noticed all of the people on street corners holding the signs that state that they “Will Work For Food.”

He began to ask people of every social group what they would work for; what inspires them as individuals to sacrifice their lives, their labor and their love enough that they will work for it.

His models for this project have included a carpenter, mayor, museum director, other artists, a TV weatherman and a former Miss America, among others.

In each portrait, the individual is holding the iconic cardboard sign that completes the phrase “Will Work For …”

“The greatest enjoyment of being an artist is the extreme joy of bringing an idea to life that, just five minutes before, did not exist,” said Wimmer.