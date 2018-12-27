× Okmulgee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests wrestling coach for child sexual abuse

HENRYETTA, Okla. – The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after conducting an investigation into inappropriate conduct with a child.

Michael Olazabal, 38, is held on one count of child sexual abuse.

Olazabal is a youth wrestling coach in Henryetta.

Officials say they received information on December 26 and immediately began their investigation.

During the course of the investigation, they discovered evidence of Olazabal sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16.

Olazabal was arrested and booked into the Okmulgee County Jail. No bond has been set yet.

Authorities say they currently do not believe there are any additional victims.

The investigation is still ongoing.