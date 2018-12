× Silver Alert issued for missing Norman woman

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman Police have issued a silver alert for 64-year-old Virginia Dillon.

Dillon was last seen near the 600 block of 24th Avenue SW around 5 p.m. today.

She is believed to be on foot and wearing a short brown coat.

If you see Dillon or have any information on her whereabouts, call police immediately.