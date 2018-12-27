Sooners Talk Injuries and Titles at Orange Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Orange Bowl Media Day didn't fail to produce hundreds of reporters and even more questions about the health of star players in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Kyler Murray made his first media appearance after being sick at Wednesday's availability. Murray said he was surprised he didn't get sick sooner from all of the traveling across the country for award ceremonies. He says he fully expects to be good by game time on Saturday.

As for Marquise Brown, Hollywood also feels like he'll be able to go Saturday. Is he going to be 100 percent? Brown said he hopes to be as close as possible to that. He also added that he played a lot of the season banged up.

There was an injury of note for the Sooners. Backup quarterback Austin Kendall missed media availability on Thursday with a sickness.

Not all the talk on injuries. The Sooners and Tide had to answer questions about each teams strong suite. OU's offense and Bama's defense. Kyler Murray and Lincoln Riley also faced questions about Oklahoma's national title drought. The Sooners are in their longest stretch in program history in which they haven't won it all.

Those questions and answers can be seen in the reports above featuring Brian Brinkley.