Stickers with the symbol of a recognized 'hate group' show up in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A national organization criticized as a hate group is defending stickers found around the Oklahoma City metro that support the group.

Identity Evropa was founded in 2016. The Southern Poverty Law Group (SPLC) has designated the organization as a “hate group”, claiming they focus “on raising white racial consciousness, building community based on shared racial identity and intellectualizing white supremacist ideology.”

Recently, Identity Evropa stickers were found near 10th and Harvey in Oklahoma City by resident Luke Atkinson who said he took them down because he disagreed with the message.

“I was walking downtown and there were some stickers placed on a light pole and utility box here in downtown and I had some familiarity what the stickers were,” Atkinson said. “I associate more of a kind of a hateful message with those stickers and it was disappointing to see that in our city, something that represents hate.”

However, a spokesperson for the organization told News 4 they do have members in Oklahoma but “hate” has nothing to do with their organization.

He claimed, their goals and message are being mis-characterized.

“Americans of European heritage are being demographically displaced as a result of mass immigration and globalization. We don’t see this transformation as something for the better and as a result, Identity Evropa is the growing membership organization and activism organization for European Americans seeking to really restore America,” said spokesperson Sam Harrington. “We have our own political interests, our own future. That isn’t to disparage any other group or ethnicity, but we see our demographic present and therefore our status in America economically, politically, socially collapsing.”

The SPLG goes on to suggest on their website, the organization is on the forefront of “racist ‘alt-rights'” efforts.

Harrington said they do not share the same movement goals.

“We do not permit the advocacy of supremacy, violence, or illegal activity in our organization. The great majority of our members are young, and the great majority of our all of our members have never been involved in a previous political organization.”