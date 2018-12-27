Thunder Make Roster Move, Face Injury Questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder have cut two-way player Tyle Davis.

The Athletic's Brett Dawson reports that OKC will sign power forward Donte Grantham in his place.

The former Texas A&M Aggie, Davis, played in just a single game for the Thunder. He did play in 15 contests for the Blue averaging 17 points per game, 11 rebounds and nearly two blocks a game.

Graham suffered a torn ACL while in school at Clemson, but has been a steady presence for the Blue this season. He's averaging nearly 11 points a game, six boards and almost three assists per outing.

Injuries Cloud Thunder Against Suns

As the parent Thunder get geared up to face the Suns Friday, Alex Abrines missed practice Thursday. Abrines missed OKC's Christmas Day clash with the Rockets with what the Thunder called an illness. The Thunder say that that Abrines will be re-evaluated Friday for his availability against Phoenix.

That's not the only injury facing OKC right now. Paul George is listed as questionable on the injury report due to a quad injury.

The Thunder and Suns tip off Friday night at eight.