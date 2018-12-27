Truck hits employees car and crashes through restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local restaurant is in need of some much needed repairs after a truck hit a car in the parking lot Thursday morning, pushing it right into the building.

Police are still working to figure out the cause of the crash, but they believe the man inside the truck that hit the Perry's employee's car had some sort of medical episode.

"People thought it was gunshots," said Deisy Rodriguez, a Perry's Employee. "I didn't know what it was."

The sound was actually a truck pushing a car into Perry's Restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City.

"It was horrible honestly," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez quickly realized that car was hers.

"I honestly was shaking and wanted to cry," said Rodriguez.

"Then, we ran outside to see if the guy was ok and then I saw that that was my vehicle and I was like no," said Rodriguez. "I haven't had it that long."

Thankfully, no one inside the restaurant was injured.

Rodriguez says she was about to leave work just minutes before the accident happened.

"Very thankful," said Rodriguez. "And to think I wanted to go home early, but I'm glad I didn't."

"Must have been going 60 miles per hour," said Veneda Hoffman, a witness.

Hoffman was on her way to pick up her grandson when she saw the man in the truck drive across the street, narrowly avoiding other cars.

"Hit a parked car and shoved it all the way into Perrys," said Hoffman.

She's thankful the light was still red, so she didn't get hit.

"Very shocked and I thought if the red light had turned green seconds before that that he would have hit traffic," said Hoffman. "It was horrible."

Even though Rodriguez's car is now destroyed, she's glad it was parked there because it stopped the truck from going directly into the restaurants.

"It really saved a lot of people's lives," said Rodriguez. "I'm glad all of my co-workers and everything are ok."

Police say the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but is said to be stable.