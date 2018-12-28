× AAA Oklahoma discontinues Tipsy Tow program

OKLAHOMA CITY – AAA Oklahoma says their Tipsy Tow program will no longer be available.

For 34 years, a driver who had too much to drink could get a tow and a ride home through the program.

Now Oklahomans will have to use rideshare programs, such as Lyft and Uber, to get around the city on New Year’s Eve.

“One of the reasons the program shutdown is because of the popularity of rideshare services like Lyft and Uber,” AAA spokesperson Mark Madeja told KJRH. “People love the service and we love to see them use it.”

AAA officials say you should have a plan on how to get home safely before you leave for your holiday festivities.