× County-wide patrols and checkpoint planned in Pottawatomie County for New Year’s Eve

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the ENDUI team will be partnering with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Maud, Sac and Fox, Kickapoo, Earlsboro, Mcloud, Citizen Pottawatomie Nation, and Absentee Shawnee Tribe Police Departments for a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols on New Year’s Eve.

The checkpoint will be in Shawnee from 10 p.m. to midnight on Monday, Dec. 31. The saturation patrols will take place across the entire county before, during, and after the checkpoint.

In 2017, 656 people were killed in crashes in Oklahoma; almost half of those (324) were killed in drug/alcohol-related crashes. This is up from 43 percent killed in drug/alcohol-related crashes in 2016 in Oklahoma.

“The goal is simple; make sure people know we are out there looking for impaired drivers so they will make the right choice to get a sober ride home,” said Trooper Aaron Nickell with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team.

These activities are part of the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which happens twice each year. This campaign is meant to make the roads safer for everyone traveling during the holiday season by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

As a part of the “Drive Sober” campaign, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) is offering a $10 off Uber coupon for anyone who will use it. With the abundance of ride-share services in Oklahoma, there is no reason for someone to drive under the influence.

By offering these discount codes, the OHSO hopes to increase the number of people using a sober driver to get home and decrease the number of people killed in crashes across the state.

To sign up for the code, click here.