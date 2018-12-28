3 injured in early morning Del City fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla.- At least three people were injured in an early Friday morning fire.

Crews were called to an apartment unit near South Bryant and S.E. 29th around 2:30 A.M.

They found heavy flames and smoke.

Officials say a woman who is cognitively challenged was cooking and something went wrong. A fire broke out in her apartment and quickly spread to eight other units.

One person reportedly jumped from a second-floor apartment to get out of the flames.

At least three people were injured and two taken to the hospital.