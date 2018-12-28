× Kingfisher County officials search for missing Hennessey girl

HENNESSEY, Okla. – Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Department, Hennessey Police, and several other agencies are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Katelynn Renshaw was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening at D&K Recycling, SW of Hennessey.

Renshaw was wearing a multi-colored ball cap, light blue jacket, blue jeans, glasses and cowboy boots.

Police are looking for a Silver Dodge pickup with a dent near the tail light, and no tailgate.

If you have any information, please contact the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office at 405-375-4242 or call 911.