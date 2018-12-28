License plate scanning program identified thousands of drivers without insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- It’s been nearly two months since the state launched the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program.

Prosecutor Amanda Arnall Couch with the district attorney council said there are cameras all across the state scanning the license plates of Oklahoma drivers.

“It's not exactly a positive distinction to be at the bottom of uninsured motorists for the country, so I'm really hoping to bring that number up. As a matter of fact, the best case scenario would be if I work myself out of work,” said Arnall Couch.

State officials said one and four drivers on Oklahoma roads are without insurance. Arnall Couch said that puts the state dead last when it comes to uninsured drivers across the nation and the only state with a program of this kind.

So far, those cameras have identified at least 2,300 uninsured drivers.

“Inside the notice is a picture of the car, a picture of the license and information on where the picture was taken; and information on they can enroll in our diversion program and avoid going to court,” said Arnall Couch.

The program is already pulling in support from drivers.

“I kind of like it because people who don’t have insurance get in car accidents and we have to pay for it out of our own pocket,” Dean Fish.

“I have no problem with that because I think that everyone should carry insurance,” said Gardenia Smith.

Smith said she's been in accident with an uninsured driver.

“Made me feel horrible because I had to file on my own insurance to get the car fixed,” she said.

The state will send a follow up letter if drivers doesn’t reply. If after the second letter, they still don’t reply then the case comes to District Attorney Council for referral from the district attorney in the county where the owner lives; which means actual criminal charges, $250 fine.