× Missing Hennessey girl found unharmed, police say

KINGFISHER CO., Okla. — A missing 14-year-old girl has been found unharmed, authorities confirmed Friday afternoon.

Since Thursday evening, multiple police agencies and private citizens had been looking for 14-year-old Katelynn Renshaw. She was last spotted just south of Hennessy, according to her family.

The search for Reshaw was led by the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Hennessy Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, as well as local fire departments.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s office confirmed Renshaw was located in Duncan and appeared to be unharmed.

However, details of how she was found have not been released yet.