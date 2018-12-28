New details in case of an Oklahoma man claiming he’s victim of mistaken identity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla- A man who says he was misidentified by a local hospital tells KFOR the case against him has been thrown out.

Early this week KFOR reported workers at The Children's Center and Bethany Police had identified Gregory Davis as the man in a surveillance video showing someone trespassing.

In court documents, The Children's Center claims the man sneaked into the facility, holding open a door and tried to kidnap a patient.

The Bethany Police Department and the hospital claimed the man in the vide was Gregory Davis.

They say they made that connection by comparing a picture of him found on Facebook to the surveillance video.

Davis says it isn't him.

He tells KFOR his wife received a call on Thursday saying the case against him is being dropped.

KFOR reached out to The Children's hospital about this latest development and they had no comment.

Gregory says he is talking with an attorney about possible next steps.