OSU hoping to end season on a high note in Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had a little fun as they prepare to take on the Missouri Tigers in the Liberty Bowl.

In addition to trying out delicious barbecue, several members of the team went to check out the Memphis Grizzlies game.

Even though there has been a bit of fun and games in store for the Pokes, they are ready to get to business and hope to end the season on a high note.

“The season didn’t go, obviously, the way we wanted it to but that’s just how football is, and how life is,” said Chuba Hubbard, OSU’s freshman running back.

The Cowboys are looking to lock up their 13th straight winning season under OSU head coach Mike Gundy, which would add to a school record.

"We're happy to end up here, still make a bowl game, a good bowl game, so through it all we're happy with where we're at," Hubbard added.

At this point, Missouri is favored by more than a touchdown.

"They're an aggressive team, they play really good, they're sound," said Hubbard. "They'll be a good opponent."

However, Oklahoma State tends to play their best against ranked teams. Currently, Missouri is ranked 23rd in the nation.

"We beat two top-10 teams this year, and we were a two-point conversion from beating a third top-10 team. So when we take care of the football, and we compete and play well, we're a pretty good football team," said Gundy.

Oklahoma State will take on Missouri in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m.