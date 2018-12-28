OU, Alabama coaches talk strategy when it comes to winning the Orange Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - As the players and coaches prepare for Saturday's Orange Bowl matchup, both teams will be taking on some of the best players in the NCAA.

During Friday's press conference, the coaches were asked if they would change their strategy based on the other team's strengths.

"Well, I think that there are certain things in each team and every game that you play that you're always going to look at the style of play of the other team and try to define for your team exactly what you need to do to win, and I think when you're playing against a team that has tremendous firepower, which Oklahoma and Coach Riley's team certainly has, if

you're going to not execute well in the game, turnovers dropped balls, not continue drives on third down, let them have extra opportunities in the game, you're actually enhancing their opportunities to a large degree, and that's something that you definitely want to avoid," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "But it still comes down to your ability to execute, whether it's offense, defense or special teams, that are going to create better situations for your team and not

create extra opportunities for their team."

"Absolutely. I think each team has their formula for winning, and not every team's formula is the same. So certainly we look at the opponent, break them down into different phases and what we need to do to be successful on offense, defense or special teams, but then that's where my job comes into play, where you have to look at all three of those

together and how could -- maybe how good Alabama is on offense affect what you do in other phases of the game or vice versa. So it's like a puzzle. You've got to put it together. You've got to find a formula to find a way to win against a very good football team. So it certainly has an effect, and it's certainly part of our preparation," said OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

The teams will meet on Saturday, Dec. 29 at the Orange Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.