Saying Goodbye: A tribute to longtime Paseo artist Regina Murphy

An artist we profiled on 'Great State' in the Spring of 2018 passed away on Christmas Day. She was 97 and still painting to the last.

Her accomplishments were so much greater than time allowed us to include in our story.

Here is an obit from her Facebook page.

Beloved Paseo Artist Regina Murphy Passes Peacefully Christmas Day

—-

Regina Murphy, a decades-long treasure of the Oklahoma City arts community, passed away from natural causes on December 25, 2018, while surrounded by her beloved family. Regina, who was 97 years young, was a beautiful example of joy, happiness, and love. She devoted herself to serving the Oklahoma arts community. In 1994, Regina and five other talented, female artists founded Studio Six, a working studio at the gateway into the Paseo. From the beginning of her investment into the Paseo, she was an active contributor, director and treasurer of the Paseo Arts Association.