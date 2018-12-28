Saying Goodbye: A tribute to longtime Paseo artist Regina Murphy

An artist we profiled on 'Great State' in the Spring of 2018 passed away on Christmas Day. She was 97 and still painting to the last.
Her accomplishments were so much greater than time allowed us to include in our story.
Here is an obit from her Facebook page.
Beloved Paseo Artist Regina Murphy Passes Peacefully Christmas Day
—-
Regina Murphy, a decades-long treasure of the Oklahoma City arts community, passed away from natural causes on December 25, 2018, while surrounded by her beloved family. Regina, who was 97 years young, was a beautiful example of joy, happiness, and love. She devoted herself to serving the Oklahoma arts community. In 1994, Regina and five other talented, female artists founded Studio Six, a working studio at the gateway into the Paseo. From the beginning of her investment into the Paseo, she was an active contributor, director and treasurer of the Paseo Arts Association.
She is perhaps best known for her involvement in the Paseo Arts District, but her commitment to the arts community goes back for many decades. She was the founder of the Contemporary Art Gallery, a director and officer of the Oklahoma Watercolor Association, a director and officer of the Oklahoma Art Guild, a member of the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition, and involved in so many other arts associations.
Regina’s work has been featured in countless exhibitions, in Oklahoma and other states. Her work is found in many notable Oklahoma art collections, both public and private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Paseo Arts Association for the Endowment Fund in Regina’s memory.
Donate here - www.paypal.me/paseoarts