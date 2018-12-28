Sooners prepared for high scoring game against Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - A lot has been said about the weaknesses on Oklahoma's defense, but the OU offense says it plans to do everything in its power to make sure they compete against Alabama.

OU's offense is one of, if not, the best in the country.

The Sooners lead the NCAA in the number of offensive touchdowns with 81, and average almost nine yards a play. However, it is a stark contrast when you look at the statistics allowed by OU's defense.

OU is ranked 108th in total defense since it allowed over 448 yards per game, and over 5,800 total yards on the season.

Team officials say it's going to be a tough feat when the Sooners take on Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

"Well, it's impressive. You look at their win-loss record for the last so many years, I think they've -- the last couple, two, three years, they've lost one game. It's been impressive what they've got going. But they are human. They do get beat by people. It's going to be a challenge," said Cale Gundy, OU assistant coach.

In addition to the offense playing at a high level, OU's defense knows that it needs to step up and make some plays in order for the team to come out with a win.

"You know, from a team standpoint, we've got to come up with some stops. I feel like we have the best offense in the country, but they're top five if not top two or three overall. It's always good to get out there against competition like that. A lot of those guys are going to play at the next level, so if you play good against them, you're going to get your shot, too. It's just one of those things where as the team goes, you want to cash in on the school's rich history, especially at a place like this. We do so well here, we're here so often, and a lot of our National Championships come from here. It's kind of just trying to bring the Sooner magic back into this place. From a personal goal, just trying to -- they say Alabama is the best. I think we're the best team in the country, so Saturday we'll see," said Curtis Bolton, OU linebacker.

In addition to several offensive weapons, the Crimson Tide also has two stellar quarterbacks.

"It looks like Jalen has really developed as a thrower, as well. Certainly it makes them even more difficult to defend

kind of regardless of who's out there. Looks like they're comfortable running the full offense with both those guys," said OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

As the defense prepares to play the toughest game of the season so far, OU's offense is also setting its sights on a high scoring game.

"We don't want to go into a game to make it a shootout, but if it comes down to it, we've been in it and every game is different, so you can't really speak on it. But for us, like I said it's going out and executing every time we have the ball," said OU quarterback Kyler Murray.