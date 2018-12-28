× Suspect in death of California officer arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities say the man accused of killing a California police officer during a traffic stop has been captured.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Friday that Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested in Bakersfield in the death of Cpl. Ronil Singh.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally after crossing the border in Arizona.

He didn’t say when that happened but that he has been in the U.S. for several years.

Christianson says Perez Arriaga is from Mexico and was trying to cross back over the border before his arrest.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga had two prior drunken driving arrests and known gang affiliations.