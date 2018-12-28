× U.S. Marshals take Kansas double homicide suspect into custody in Tulsa

TULSA — U.S. Marshals told KJRH they have taken a Kansas double homicide suspect into custody near 65th and Mingo.

The U.S. Marshals told KJRH Ben Converse, 38, has been taken into custody. They took him to the hospital via EMSA for treatment.

69-year-old John Tadlock and his daughter, 36-year-old Molly Wilson, were found dead from gunshot wounds on Thursday in Iola, Kansas.

The person of interest in the case was identified as Converse.