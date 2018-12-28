Watch: Alabama player cuts himself off talking about OU’s Kyler Murray

MIAMI, Fla. – One Alabama defensive tackle cut himself off when speaking to reporters about OU quarterback Kyler Murray ahead of the Orange Bowl.

Quinnen Williams, a defensive tackle for Alabama, was recently asked if he had competed against any quarterbacks that compared to OU’s Kyler Murray.

“Nah, I don’t feel like I have gone against quarterbacks that slightly resemble Kyler Murray,” Williams said.

“I feel like Kyler Murray is not what everybody …” Williams added before taking a long pause and telling reporters, “Nah, I’m good.”

Murray was named the 2018 winner of the Heisman Trophy over Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

This season, Murray has completed passes for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.