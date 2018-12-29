Are you superstitious? Coaches rely on routine ahead of playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - No matter how prepared or talented your team is, a bit of luck can always play a role in a big game.

While preparing for the Orange Bowl in Miami, the coaches discussed trying to stick to a routine ahead of a big matchup.

"I'm a little superstitious. The bowl schedule makes that a little bit tougher on a day like today. But yeah, I've got my little superstitions. I think it's just more you kind of get into your mode during the week and you kind of -- especially in this job now for me, what's different, still running the offense, is trying to be as efficient as I can be with my time. And so

trying to create a pattern to which I know where I'm going to be, what I'm going to be working on at certain points of the day and really that continues all throughout the week. So my superstition is more related to being efficient and making sure I'm doing the best job I can and covering all the bases that I need to cover," said OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

"I would say that routine is very important. I'm not going to get into the depth of the routines that I have. Some of them are superstitious, whether it's the socks you wear or the shoes you wear, the suits you wear the day of the game. I'm not getting into all that. What you carry in your pocket. I have a lot of those. But I think the routine that you create throughout the week is not really a superstition, but it's something that allows you to be most efficient, and I think that's really the key to the drill," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at the Orange Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.