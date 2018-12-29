× Family fun, rivalries abound at Capitol One Orange Bowl Fan Fest

MIAMI, Fla. – While the Sooners and the Crimson Tide play for a chance to win a national title, another competition is going on – but this one is for pride.

While fans enjoy the festivities outside of the Capitol One Orange Bowl, chefs from Norman and Tuscaloosa will be competing for pride at ‘The Savor Card Burger Battle’ outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

Burger chefs James Clifford and Dakota Jenkins from The Garage Burgers and Beer in Norman will compete against chefs Craig Williams and Nolan Parker from Avenue Pub in Tuscaloosa and Centerplate chef Orlando Morales from South Florida.

This year’s Orange Bowl Hall of Fame inductees will determine the winners of the ‘Burger Battle’ by tasting each creation. Fans attending the Capitol One Orange Bowl Fan Fest will also be able to sample the burgers.

In addition to enjoying delicious burgers, fans at Fan Fest will be able to take part in a zip line, free fall, bungee trampoline, rock climbing wall, face painting and interactive games. There will also be performances by the university bands and cheerleaders.

Headlining the Capitol One Orange Bowl Fan Fest is three-time Grammy Award nominee Elle King, who is known for her hit single ‘Ex’s & Oh’s.’

Fan fest is free for all fans with a ticket to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capitol One Orange Bowl. No one will be admitted to the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium on game day without a ticket.