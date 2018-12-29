Interstate shut down while OKCPD arrests carjackers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police were forced to shut down northbound I-44 near SW 29th St. in Oklahoma City around 2 p.m. in order to arrest alleged carjackers.

The suspects apparently stole a woman`s car and tried to get away on the freeway.

Fortunately, police just happened to be in the area.

Several units rushed to the scene and video shows them showing up and blocking the road.

The entire northbound side of I-44 was cut off from drivers.

At least two suspects were arrested.

Police are still investigating and it's unclear if the men were armed.

No injuries were reported.