OSU preparing for larger Missouri defense in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Even though the Cowboys and the Missouri Tigers used to be Big 12 rivals, the Pokes say they are still preparing a little differently for the SEC foe.

"They're a very athletic defense. Good speed all the way around. I mean, we're gonna have to be ready to play," said Dillonn Stoner, OSU wide receiver. "Yeah, they've got bigger defensive backs. Big 12 is usually smaller, quicker guys; SEC bigger guys usually more of a bully technique off the line. That may be a little more of an adjustment but all around they're very athletic, play a lot of man so we're gonna have to be ready to play."

In 2012, the University of Missouri left the Big 12 and was adopted into the SEC.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will take on the Missouri Tigers on Dec. 31 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m.