× Sooners behind early as Alabama takes the lead in the Orange Bowl

MIAMI, Fla. – On a humid December night in Miami, two of the top teams in the country faced off with a berth in the national title game on the line.

Despite having the nation’s top rated offense and a Heisman Trophy winner in the pocket, the Sooners were listed as the underdogs when most analysts chose Alabama as a two-touchdown favorite in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

After winning the coin toss, the Sooners decided to defer so Alabama would get the ball to start the game.

On the first play of the game, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed a pass downfield to Devonta Smith, where he gained 50 yards. After a couple rushing plays, the Tide went back to the air on third down to Damien Harris, getting the first down.

What appeared to be a fumble recovery by the Sooner defense was taken away when the refs ruled that the ball carrier’s elbow was down. On the next play, Alabama’s Damien Harris punched it in for the first score of the game.

The Alabama offense went seven plays for 75 yards to take a 7-0 lead.

On Oklahoma’s first series, OU went three-and-out after quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked twice. After a short kick, Alabama received the ball at their own 45 yard line.

Alabama was able to continue to march back up the field, and the Crimson Tide scored its second touchdown of the game when Henry Ruggs III caught a pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the corner of the endzone. Alabama led 14-0.

After a play that was originally ruled as a backward pass that was recovered by the defense was overturned, the Sooners couldn’t get a rhythm and were forced to punt again.

On the second play, Tagovailoa completed a long pass to Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. A few plays later, Damien Harris ran in for another touchdown, bringing the lead to 21-0.

Officials say Alabama’s 21 points are the most points scored in a first quarter in Orange Bowl history.

At the end of the first quarter, Murray had only completed one pass to Grant Calcaterra. However, that drive ended after OU turned the ball over on downs.

As the end of the first quarter came to an end, Alabama led 21-0.

OU’s defense looked as if it couldn’t get a break since OU’s offense was struggling to move the chains, and Alabama put both quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurst into the game.

After Alabama’s Josh Jacobs caught a pass and was running it into the end zone, OU’s Robert Barnes was injured while trying to stop the play.

With 13 minutes left in the second quarter, Alabama led 28-0.

On OU’s first possession of the second quarter, Kyler Murray completed a pass to Carson Meier. Two plays later, Murray completed a long pass to CeeDee Lamb to make it first and goal.

On the next play, OU running back Trey Sermon ran into the end zone for the Sooners’ first score to bring the scoreboard to 28-7.