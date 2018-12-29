Teammates hoping to end season on a high note for Cowboys quarterback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As the Cowboys prepare to take on the Tigers in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, it is a bittersweet moment for one player.

Taylor Cornelius is a fifth-year senior with Oklahoma State University. The quarterback joined the program in 2014 as a redshirt freshman.

He played in a few games early on in his college career, but mainly served as a backup to former OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph.

In 2018, he threw for 3,642 yards and 28 touchdowns during the regular season.

As his college career comes to an end, his teammates hope to send him out on a high note.

"He's done so much for the program, just a guy who just played his role all five years he's been here. He didn't have to stay, he could have transferred easily but he stayed here and stayed loyal to the program. So I think that means a lot to the team that he stayed out here and did his time. Now it's his time to shine so I think for sure we gotta send him out right," said Tylan Wallace, OSU wide receiver.

"I'm happy for him. I'm proud of him for the way he's played this year. I'd love to get him a win going out this last time as a Cowboy," said Dillon Stoner, OSU wide receiver.

While his final game as a Cowboy may be on the minds of his teammates, Cornelius says he's trying not to think about that until after the game is over.

"I'm trying not to think about it too much, but it'll probably hit me more Monday after the game more than anything," Cornelius said.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 31.