Wagoner police officer cleared in deadly traffic stop shooting

WAGONER, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma district attorney has cleared a Wagoner police officer in the deadly shooting of a man who acted erratically after a traffic stop last month.

The Muskogee Phoenix reports District Attorney Jack Thorp ruled the Nov. 11 shooting of 52-year-old Elisha Edward Kelley was a justified use of deadly force by Wagoner police officer Buddy Rose.

On November 11, at about 9:15 a.m., Rose made a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet pickup truck for driving erratically.

Officials say Kelley “exited his truck and refused to follow verbal commands,” and started to become “aggressive and charged at the officer.”

The officer fired multiple rounds with his handgun, striking Kelley multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.