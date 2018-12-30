× Baker Mayfield fined $10K by NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been fined $10,000 for a lewd gesture he made during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.

ESPN reports Mayfield was fined $10,026 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he reportedly “gestured toward his groin area” on the sideline to Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens, after throwing a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Fells in the second quarter.

Mayfield says he doesn’t recall what exactly happened in the December 23 win (26-18) against the Bengals.

“I honestly couldn’t tell you,” he said. “I don’t know. We have a lot of stuff within the locker room, what we have going on in the offense. Lot of inside jokes. Who knows what it was?”

Kitchens says he has no problem with Mayfield.

“I don’t understand what he did wrong, what the big deal is,” Kitchens said. “He’s in middle of a football game in the NFL. I like guys that have a relentless pursuit of competition. I don’t have a problem with Baker.”

Mayfield’s agent, Tom Mills, told Cleveland.com that they plan to appeal the fine.

ESPN reports Mayfield’s base pay is $480,000, or $28,235 per week, which means the fine would be almost 36 percent of his weekly pay.

This is Mayfield’s first fine of his NFL career.