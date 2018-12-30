× Cryptic tweet has some Cowboy fans speculating about freshman quarterback

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – As Oklahoma State fans gear up for the the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, they may be in for a surprise come Monday.

OSU freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders posted a cryptic tweet, saying, ‘Wait on it.’

Wait on it 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Q5LI8seFNP — Spencer Sanders (@SpenceSanders) December 29, 2018

That tweet has led to some speculation that the Gatorade Texas High School Player of the Year might see some playing time during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

In 52 career starts in high school, Sanders completed 8,747 yards, despite suffering two season-ending injuries. During his senior year, he passed for 3,845 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Following that performance, ESPN ranked him as the seventh best dual threat quarterback in the 2018 signing class, and he was listed as the best quarterback prospect from Texas.

When asked about Sanders practicing more often, OSU quarterback Taylor Cornelius says it is common for younger guys to get a few more reps in practice to work on their skills.

“I mean, I was always back there behind them, trying to get as many mental reps as possible because the same thing they’re running is the same thing we’re gonna be doing. Reps for me were definitely cut back, kinda get those young guys in there, get them some reps too. Toward the end, it started increasing a lot, and then obviously here it’s been back to normal,” said OSU quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

At this point, it remains to be seen what OSU coaches have up their sleeves.

The Cowboys will take on the Missouri Tigers on Dec. 31 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m.