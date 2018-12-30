Exclusive: Mike Gundy speaks on OSU’s enthusiasm, preparedness for Liberty Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's safe to say that Oklahoma State's season has been a bit like a roller coaster ride.

In addition to defeating two ranked opponents and keeping it within five points on two other occasions, the Cowboys have lost in several games that appeared on the surface like a easy win for the team.

On Sunday, News 4's Brian Brinkley sat down with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy to discuss the ups and downs this season, and how he feels the Pokes will play on Monday.

"I wish I could tell you that. I can only go on their enthusiasm. There's times when I thought we were ready to roll, then didn't play very good. Then there's times when, 'Gosh, we just didn't practice very well,' then we beat a top-10 team in the country, so I'm not sure I can give you that answer. I will say that there's been a lot of enthusiasm in our practices," said Gundy.

Gundy says that practices have been going well for the Cowboys, adding that many of those practices have been very physical in preparation for Monday's game.

"We've had really good practices and it's been that way all season but we worked hard for 12 or 14 days, 16 total practices but 12 of them were pretty physical. So we got an entire spring ball in and we needed that with our young players. And then we have a game plan that we think is gonna be good for Missouri, so it's been a great month for us. I'm so happy we won that sixth game for our program to be able to accomplish that work that we've got done in the last month and play in this Liberty Bowl. We've had a great week here, they've done a nice job," Gundy says.

Gundy says Missouri is skilled on both sides of the ball, and they should not be underestimated.

"Missouri could jump right in the Big 12. Offensively, their quarterback could very well be the first quarterback taken in the Draft. They're sound, they use tight ends, they're balanced, they can throw it down the field. He's mobile enough to run some if he wants to. Their defense is really solid. They play man 50 percent of the time, zone 50 percent of the time. Their corners are long. Be a good matchup with our corners and our wide outs. This is a really good football team. I mean, it is what it is. They lost to No. 1, No. 4 and No. 11 and then South Carolina by 2 points, that's it. And beaten some really good SEC teams handedly, so this'll be a good challenge for us but I know our players are excited about competing," said Gundy.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 31.