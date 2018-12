× Firefighters respond to multiple-car fire overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY- Firefighters responded to a call of multiple cars on fire near SE 89th and I-35 shortly before 11 o’clock last night.

The vehicles were burning near Wiring Solutions, a security system supplier.

At least four vehicles were involved when the fire crews arrived.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for more updates.