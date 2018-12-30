Missouri’s Barry Odom discusses Oklahoma connection ahead of OSU game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In less than 24 hours, Oklahoma State and Missouri will meet in Memphis for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

On Sunday, News 4's Brian Brinkley sat down with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy to ask what his vibe is heading into the final game of the season, and how his team will respond.

"I wish I could tell you that. I can only go on their enthusiasm. There's times when I thought we were ready to roll, then didn't play very good. Then there's times when, 'Gosh, we just didn't practice very well,' then we beat a top-10 team in the country, so I'm not sure I can give you that answer. I will say that there's been a lot of enthusiasm in our practices," said Gundy.

Missouri head coach Barry Odom says he feels appreciation for both programs. He says he loves Missouri since he attended school there and is now the head coach, but he also grew up in Maysville, Oklahoma and played football in Ada.

“Growing up in Oklahoma, that’s my homes. One of the great things I think we’re able to do in our program and organization. Every Thursday in our team meeting throughout the week and during the offseason, we have a team meeting that talks zero about football. We talk about life lessons. In our meeting yesterday, one of the things that was brought up was representing your last name, your word needs to mean something and direct honesty, and then also being proud of where your from. That, to me, where I’m from, I have a large amount of family that still lives in the state. It was my home growing up and I’m proud of that. It made me who I am today. I also know that the University of Missouri when I went to school there in 1996 opened up doors for me and opportunities now that I’ve lived in the state of Missouri really about that entire time since then minus three years when I was here," said Missouri head coach Barry Odom. "I feel like I’ve got a number of different places that have impacted my life a great deal. More than anything, I want to lead our team into this game to go play their best. For our seniors and football team to get win number nine, that’s my sole focus and direct purpose, making sure I’m putting them in a position to finish it the right way. I also know that I have a lot of people from the state of Oklahoma that are coming to the game. Some are cheering for these guys and I’ve got a whole bunch cheering for these guys. I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for the experiences I had growing up and all the different people that formed me into who I am today.”

The teams will face off on Dec. 31 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m.