New Year’s holiday schedule for Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – With the New Year’s holiday right around the corner, here’s what Oklahoma City residents need to know about city services.
- City offices closed.
- No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, Jan. 2.
- No EMBARK bus service. OKC Streetcar service on regular schedule.
- Animal Shelter closed.
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed.
- City recreation centers, Parks Department senior centers, gyms and Foster Indoor Program Pool closed.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory closed. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center trails open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Visitors’ Center closed.
- Municipal Court pay window closed.