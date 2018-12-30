Riley credits OU seniors with grit, future championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - The 2018 football season came to a bittersweet end for the Oklahoma Sooners, but OU head coach Lincoln Riley says that the seniors' legacy will live on.

"We've still got a bunch of Big 12 trophies. We're going to hold that tall skinny one here in a couple years and we're going to hold it in a large part because of the fight from these seniors in this program, all the players, the staff. We've had some really good teams here the last four years, but I don't know that we've ever had a team, and I just told them that in the locker room, that has had the fight in them that this team has, and that's going to do wonders for our program. That's going to make us a better program, what this team this did year. And so I'm thankful for them, thankful for a historic senior class that did something that no Big 12 team or no Oklahoma team has ever done in winning four straight Big 12s, and countless other honors, awards, great wins. So it's been a hell of a ride," said Riley after the Sooners fell to Alabama 34-45.

Some of the star players agree, saying that even though their season came to a close quicker than they had hoped, they couldn't be prouder of their seniors.

"Just proud to be a part of it. They paved the way for the young guys, as well as the guys before us did it," said OU quarterback Kyler Murray. "You know, being here doing something that nobody's ever done."

This group of OU seniors went 46-8 during their college careers and won four consecutive Big 12 Championships.

"I wouldn't trade it in for nothing. I love everybody in the locker room, coaches. We had a great season, a lot of ups and downs, but I felt like we had a great season," said Marquise Brown, OU wide receiver.