Search continues for man who walked away from Tulsa Transitional Center

TULSA, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say they are still searching for a man who walked away from the Tulsa Transitional Center earlier this month.

On December 12, Trey L. Coffee, walked away from the correctional facility while serving Tulsa County sentences for auto theft and stolen vehicle possession.

Coffee, 20, is considered armed and dangerous, ODOC officials say.

He is described as white, about 5’9″, weighing approximately 169 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has three tattoos; a cross on his left arm, 3 dots on his left hand and “Kaylen” on his right arm.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.