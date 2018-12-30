× Settlement reached in lawsuit filed by Oklahoma lawmaker over tracking device placement

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker has accepted a settlement in a lawsuit filed regarding the placement of a tracking device on his pick-up truck.

In March, Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore filed a federal lawsuit against Texas political consultant George Shipley. According to the original complaint, Shipley hired private investigators to conduct video surveillance.

“Eastridge Investigations placed an electronic device underneath Plaintiff’s vehicle which tracked, recorded, and transmitted electronic signals and communications to Defendants Shipley and S&A for their use without Plaintiff’s consent,” the lawsuit states.

Six claims were listed in the complaint: trespass to chattels, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, civil conspiracy, and violation of Title III of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act.

According to online court records, the lawsuit was dismissed on Dec. 12 after reaching a confidential settlement. McBride told News 4 on Sunday he was glad the ordeal was over and that he looked forward to moving on.

Shipley’s attorney, Dan Webber, sent News 4 a statement saying, “The matter has been resolved and the terms of the resolution are confidential.”