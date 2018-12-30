× Smoke alarm alerts sleeping residents of fire at SW Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people who were asleep when a fire broke out at a southwest Oklahoma City home are safe thanks to a working smoke alarm.

At around 1:16 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the area near SW 104th and May for a house fire.

When crews arrived, they found moderate fire at the back of the home and visible smoke.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and perform a search inside. One cat was found dead.

Oklahoma City fire officials say the three people inside the home were asleep when the fire began and were awakened by their smoke alarms.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Damage for the structure and contents combined is estimated to be $100,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.