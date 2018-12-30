× Thunder Crumble Late Against Dallas

For whatever reason, Dallas seems to have the Thunder’s kryptonite.

The Mavs took game one against OKC and game two turned out to be similar in that sense as OKC loses 105-103. The Thunder and Mavs battled back and forth in the first half. OKC held a 59-57 lead at the half. Luka Doncic had just ten points on ten shots. However he would later get loose and finish with 25 to lead the Mavericks.

In the third though Dallas started hot. They went on a 12-0 run by hitting four triples and OKC couldn’t buy a bucket. Three point shooting was critical in this game. The Thunder shot just nine of 38 from distance while the Mavericks hit 14 of 39. At one point, Dallas had built a 12 point advantage. The thunder would go on to score just 14 points in the third.

However, the Thunder would inch their way back late in the third and then the fourth. The second unit really catapulted OKC in the second half. But they couldn’t spark OKC in one category.

The Thunder consistently say they hope to get out in transition, but the Mavericks dominated that category and it showed. Dallas outscored OKC 31-4 in that department.

Dennis Schroder would eventually tie the game on a layup making it 88 all. Schroder had 19 off the bench.

Paul George continued his impressive MVP candidacy by pouring in 36 points on 12 of 24 shooting. And a nice chunk of that came from a personal 11 point outburst in the fourth. OKC had built a two point lead with 1:50 to play. Then the Thunder crumbled.

Fouls, free throws and a Dennis Smith, Jr. layup (he had 14) gave Dallas a 104-103 lead after a Russell Westbrook missed jumper. That turned out to be the story of the game for OKC. Coming off of a seaosn high 40, Westbrook had just nine point on four of 22 shooting, including zero of eight from three.

Regardless, Paul George had a chance to give OKC a one point lead with under 10 seconds to play, but coudn’t get a short midrange jumper to fall. DeAndre Jordan would hit one of two free throws giving Dallas a 105-103 lead.

OKC had one more chance with 1.7 seconds remaining, but Russell Westbrook missed a good look at a game winning three. With the loss, OKC falls to 22-13 this season. However the Thunder get a second chance to take down Dallas. The annual New Year’s Eve game is Monday night against Dallas again on the second night of a back to back.