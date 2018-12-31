Cause of fire at vacant SE Oklahoma City duplex under investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY – The cause of a fire at a duplex in southeast Oklahoma City is under investigation.
Firefighters responded to the scene near SE Grand and Santa Fe around 1 a.m. Monday.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure.
Officials say the fire started in a back bedroom before spreading to the attic.
The duplex was vacant at the time of the fire, but officials tell News 4 they have received reports that homeless people may be staying there.
The cause is under investigation.