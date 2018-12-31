× Cause of fire at vacant SE Oklahoma City duplex under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – The cause of a fire at a duplex in southeast Oklahoma City is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene near SE Grand and Santa Fe around 1 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Officials say the fire started in a back bedroom before spreading to the attic.

The duplex was vacant at the time of the fire, but officials tell News 4 they have received reports that homeless people may be staying there.

The cause is under investigation.