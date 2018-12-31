Live: KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Crews extinguish house fire in southwest Oklahoma City

Posted 11:29 am, December 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:14PM, December 31, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the area near SW 74th and Penn around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Crews that arrived first at the scene reported smoke showing from the attic.

Fire officials say the home is vacant and was just sold. They believe a homeless person may been inside.

There were no reports of any injuries.