Crews extinguish house fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
Firefighters responded to the area near SW 74th and Penn around 11:20 a.m. Monday.
Crews that arrived first at the scene reported smoke showing from the attic.
TAC 5 | House Fire – 2000 Blk SW 71st St | Firefighters responding to the report of a house on fire near this location. Crews arriving report smoke showing from the attic. DM – 11:20 a.m. pic.twitter.com/1gfbcTJocH
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) December 31, 2018
Fire officials say the home is vacant and was just sold. They believe a homeless person may been inside.
There were no reports of any injuries.
UPDATE | 2000 Blk SW 71st St. | Firefighters got a quick knockdown on this fire. This is a vacant structure. No injuries reported. DM 11:44 a.m. pic.twitter.com/IslBUw1VPn
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) December 31, 2018