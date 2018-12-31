Crews extinguish house fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the area near SW 74th and Penn around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Crews that arrived first at the scene reported smoke showing from the attic.

TAC 5 | House Fire – 2000 Blk SW 71st St | Firefighters responding to the report of a house on fire near this location. Crews arriving report smoke showing from the attic. DM – 11:20 a.m. pic.twitter.com/1gfbcTJocH — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) December 31, 2018

Fire officials say the home is vacant and was just sold. They believe a homeless person may been inside.

There were no reports of any injuries.