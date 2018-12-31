Firearms, nearly 20 pounds of drugs found following execution of search warrants at Tulsa apartment, storage unit 

TULSA, Okla. – Search warrants served at an apartment and storage unit in Tulsa revealed the discovery of more than 10 firearms and nearly 20 pounds of drugs.

On December 28, narcotics officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, along with federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, served search warrants at an apartment, near 61st and Memorial, and a storage unit.

Officers seized 12 firearms, including numerous assault rifles, two pounds of heroin and 16 pounds of methamphetamine.

One man was taken into custody and police say he has ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Police say members of the Sinaloa cartel have been the target of several investigations in Tulsa by narcotics officers and “continue to be a priority for law enforcement in the city.”