Helmet cam shows Oklahoma City firefighters battle blaze at vacant house

OKLAHOMA CITY – Helmet cam released by the Oklahoma City Fire Department shows the intense moments crews arrived to a burning home on the city’s southwest side.

Crews responded to the area near SW 29th and Portland Sunday around 7:22 a.m.

Officials say an Oklahoma City police officer was on routine patrol when he saw a smoke plume begin to rise over a neighborhood. When he drove toward the smoke, he found a house on fire.

When firefighters they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

The house was vacant and did not have electricity or gas services, however, fire officials say it appeared someone may have been taking shelter in a back room.

One firefighter received minor injuries after falling in a cellar while attacking the fire. Officials say the cellar was in an area of the structure which had been added on. Heavy smoke and no door on the cellar contributed to his fall.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. His family was notified of the incident.

The property values at $35,000, and damage is estimated to be $15,000.

The cause has been ruled undetermined, but the likely cause is a warming fire.