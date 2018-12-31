Man taken to hospital after shooting in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police responded to the scene at an apartment complex near Wilshire and Rockwell around 3 a.m. Monday.
Officials tell News 4 a man said he was walking through a field when a black male walked up and shot him in the arm.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no other suspect description at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.