× Man taken to hospital after shooting in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene at an apartment complex near Wilshire and Rockwell around 3 a.m. Monday.

Officials tell News 4 a man said he was walking through a field when a black male walked up and shot him in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no other suspect description at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.