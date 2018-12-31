New petition formed over proposed drilling site concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY -A new petition regarding concerns over a proposed drilling site has collected hundreds of signatures in a matter of days.

The online petition is requesting the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the City of Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma State Supreme Court to deny Roan Roan Resources, LLC’s applications for multi-unit horizontal wells and spacing at the corner of S.W. 29th and Czech Hall Road.

The petition was created by Carrie Clear, joining a paper petition was formed earlier this year.

“I believe between the two right now, we have about 500 signatures,” Clear told News 4 Monday. It’s important because our families are here. We are absolutely not against the oil industry. We understand that Oklahoma lives and dies on oil. What we’re hoping to achieve is moving the drill sites out of highly populated areas.”

Brian Graham is one of the hundreds who signed the petition against the drilling. He and his family live in the Czech Hall Estates neighborhood, which is down the street from the proposed site.

“We all like to have our families and our neighborhoods peaceful. There’s earthquakes, there’s stuff like that. We’re all worried about what’s going to happen to our houses, you know? What’s the effect of this drilling,” Graham said. “I’ve just retired 20 years from the military. I really have a lot of issues a lot of times when I see the towers, it really affects me as far as bringing back bad memories.”

News 4 reached out to Roan Resources, LLC on Monday regarding the new petition. They are not making an official comment on the matter.